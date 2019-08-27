Sports Ground being rehabilitated on West Coast Berbice

Latest update August 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Residents in the Union/Naarstigheid Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) that include the communities Bel-Air, Lovely Lass, Onverwagt and Golden Grove will soon have an upgraded playground to use compliments of the Ministry of Communities.
The enhancement of the playground is being done at a cost of approximately $8M. Among the works being done include the construction of a new fence, bleachers, two sanitary facilities, leveling of the field and the installment of six floodlights around the venue.
According to information the ground would benefit resident of the above mentioned areas and other surrounding communities. Presently persons from as far as No. 28 use the facilities in the afternoon and with the improvements presently being done, more residents are expected to make use of the venue. The residents mostly engage in football, which is a big sport in this area.
The residents are very happy and have express glee with the new developments especially since they will also benefit from the construction of three bus sheds, street lights, and a bridge in the area. (Samuel Whyte)
