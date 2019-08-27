PMTC beat favourites Vanguard Volleyball Club in Burnham Volleyball Festival

Port Mourant Training Centre destroyed tournament favorite Vanguard Volleyball Club of Georgetown in the opening match of the National Sports Commission/ Guyana Volleyball Federation Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham Female Volleyball Festival organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe.

The score ended 30-19, which saw PMTC player Amanda Mohan serving her teams from 6 points to 15 after a shaky start.

Kakuri Warriors of Region 4 also had a good opening match as they defeated Castrol Volleyball Club, 30-24 which saw good all round play from that team.

President of GVF, Levi Nedd, addressed the teams before the start and appealed to all the sub-associations that they must work together if they want the sports to grow, he also praised the NSC, DOS Christopher Jones and also Sports Officer A. Munroe.

He also made an appeal to the regions and villages to get involved by forming more teams, not just females but males also.