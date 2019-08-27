Teen killed during Diamond fish shop brawl

Eighteen year-old Rivaldo Williams died at the Diamond Hospital from multiple stab wounds after being embroiled in an altercation with several men in Diamond, East Bank Demerara on Sunday night.

Grieving relatives of the teen yesterday said that several family members were returning from a wedding ceremony in Diamond Housing Scheme and decided to stop at the Sin City Nightclub and Fish Shop for a snack when the incident happened.

The business is located not far from the entrance to the busy access road.

His sister, Faneisa Jairam, said that her brother had entered the fish shop with a few friends.

She said some time passed and they did not come out and she ventured into the shop and realized that her brother and his friends were in a heated argument with a group of young men, who were consuming alcohol.

She said before she could intervene a fight broke out.

The young girl said that she attempted to pull her brother out of the melee, but one of the men hit her on the head with a bottle causing her to lose consciousness. She said when she came to she was lying next to her brother inside the Diamond Hospital.

Other relatives who were waiting in the bus outside the fish shop said they saw a group of young boys sprinting from the facility.

They ventured inside and stumbled on Williams lying on the ground in a pool of blood, with stab wound to the left chest, abdomen, face and head.

He was rushed to the Diamond Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police has so far taken the fish shop owner into custody. Another person has also been detained.

His mother, Camille Williams, was inconsolable when Kaieteur visited the home of the family at 37 Friendship Village, East Bank Demerara yesterday.

She called for justice for a son she lost when he was at such a young age.