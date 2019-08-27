Investigators continue probe of American Airline runway incident

Investigators of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) are continuing their probe of the incident last Wednesday night which temporarily crippled an American Airline plane.

According to the authority yesterday, the investigations will conclude next week with a public statement to be issued shortly after.

On Wednesday August 21, 2019 at approximately 00:30 hrs, American Airlines Flight No. AA1512 destined to Miami, United States was executing a left turn on the runway (RWY 06) threshold for takeoff.

According to the GCAA, at this time, the pilot of the Airbus 319 aircraft, registration N9025B, taxied by back tracking the Runway 06 in order to position the aircraft for takeoff on RWY 06.

On the pilot’s attempt to make the 180 degree turn-around at the existing threshold of RWY 06, the nose gear and right undercarriage wheels came into contact with the cables and temporary threshold lights which were positioned before the transverse strip.

The authority said that the transverse strip identifies the threshold of the runway.

“Contact with the temporary threshold lights punctured three wheels of the aircraft (the two nose wheels and the outer right side main gear wheel). Investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, however, preliminary findings suggest that the temporary threshold lights were before the transverse strip and not behind. In addition, the housing (case) of temporary threshold lights were not frangible. These factors are seen as probable contributory causes for the incident.”

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last week in a statement said that a notice had been issued to pilots to be cautious around the area.

This latest incident would have followed another, just over a week ago, in which an arriving AA plane was forced to divert to Trinidad after the runway lights went down. The airport had installed temporary lights while fixing the problem.

The entire airport, including the runway, is being renovated to the tune of US$150M, with the project dragging on for nine years now.

The CJIA had made it clear that these temporary threshold lights were put in place by the China Harbour Engineering Company, its contractor, to facilitate the runway extension works.

“The appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was previously issued to advise of these works, and for pilots to exercise caution when in the vicinity of the threshold. The 128 passengers and five crew members were transported from the aircraft to the terminal building via airport buses.”

American Airlines is flying the Miami, Florida route and is set to introduce the New York leg in December.