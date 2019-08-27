Farmer dies while protecting winnings from gambling

Two persons from Rose Hall Town, East Berbice, are presently in police custody in connection with the alleged murder of Springlands farmer, Nigel Matthews, 49.

According to a police source, Matthews was at a gambling location in Skeldon and after winning the persons at the gambling spot, they decided to force him to hand over his winnings.

This caused a scuffle and one of the men reportedly dealt him several stabs about his body, in the presence of others. He was relieved of his winnings.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Hernandez, a friend, said that he was imbibing with Matthews at his home in Lot 14 Springlands on Sunday night when the latter told him that he was heading out for a half hour and will return.

“We were drinking Banko and then he said he going on the road and come back. He use my cycle and then when he gone I left like around 10:00 and come back after 12:00 but he didn’t come home yet. So I wait because he had my bike and then like around 2:00 he niece come and call at the gate and tell me that a body was found at Rampoor,” Hernandez said.

Suspecting that it might have been his friend’s body, he contacted a brother of Matthews and they all went to the location where the body was.

“When we go we saw the cycle and then we go through the shortcut and saw him on the ground. His head was bashed in and he had some stab wounds,” Hernandez disclosed.

The police were immediately contacted and an investigation launched. The two men in custody are said to be assisting with investigations.

Pic filed as nigel Matthews

Dead: Nigel Matthews