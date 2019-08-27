EU Ambassador bids farewell to Guyana

The European Union (EU’)s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Jernej Videtič, yesterday pulled the proverbial curtains down here in Guyana, following the few years that he has spent here in Guyana.

During his speech, the ambassador expressed that, “Looking back, I can say it has been an enriching diplomatic experience to work in Guyana, especially the Caribbean dimension, the vastness of the sea and many small islands, each with its specificities, culture, [and] language.

As the EU is and has been for decades the main donor for building and maintaining the seawall, I have had the chance to understand better the intricate water system that makes your economy grow – the agriculture of sugar and rice, vegetables and fruits, fisheries, shrimps and prawns, honey from the rainforest.

I am happy that I am moving on to a new challenge in Papua New Guinea, which I read in Guyana’s newspapers are dealing with similar issues, being rich in natural resources.”

Videtič further thanked President David Granger, the government and the Opposition Leader, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, for their support and interaction during his stay here in Guyana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karen Cummings, sat as one of the special invitees of yesterday’s farewell ceremony. She said that, “Excellency, your tenure has been marked by efforts to promote the shared goals and values of Guyana and the EU. This has been achieved through a strong programme of political, economic and development cooperation in Guyana.

Guyana considers the European Union a valued partner in human and economic development. Under your tenure the European Union through the 11th EDF National Indicative Programme (2014-2020) has allocated funding for the promotion of sustainable development in Guyana. We are now in a better position to focus on climate change adaption, disaster reduction and sustainable infrastructure.

For this and many other good reasons, it is well-known that the relationship between Guyana and the European Union is one to which the Government and people of Guyana attach a high priority.

Excellency, I am confident that as you leave Guyana, you will do so, no doubt, with a measure of satisfaction in contributing to the reaffirmation of the European Union’s commitment to supporting Guyana and its people in the attainment a more prosperous, cohesive and inclusive society. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with the European Union.”

Through the EU, there has been an expansion of collaboration beyond traditional areas, through the provision of technical assistance and cooperation to address varied challenges, including those related to the pursuit of sustainable development – the response to climate change through building adaptation capacity and resilience, enhancing food security, sustainable wildlife management, rural development, gender empowerment, youth employment, enhancing governance and improving competitiveness.

Other special invitees included the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, other members of the Government, and the diplomatic corps.