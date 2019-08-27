Deodorant thief turns interpreter in court

A man who stole two deodorants was yesterday given community service after he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who read a charge of simple larceny to him.

Ryan Hing, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on August 24, 2019 at Regent Street Bourda, he stole two deodorants valued at $1,990 which is the property of the Bounty Supermarket.

The defendant who was not represented by an attorney was at the time arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to Hing, he was recently deported from French Guiana after being convicted for attempted murder. He stated upon his return to Guyana he learnt that a sibling had sold all of their properties and he became a vagrant.

“I am asking the court to be lenient with me because it is hard to get a police clearance so that I can get a job. I have been doing all kind of jobs but it’s just one thing to the next and I can’t get money,” he said.

The defendant told the court that he is a graduate from Queen’s College and completed the Caribbean Secondary Education Council (CSEC) exams in which he acquired a pass in the French language.

The facts of the charge which was presented by police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question Hing went to the Bounty Supermarket and was seen by the security guard acting in a suspicious manner. He was approached and searched and in his bag the stolen items were found.

The police was summoned and the defendant was arrested. The items were given back to the supermarket.

After listening to both sides, Magistrate McLennan sentenced the defendant to 80 hours of community service or if in default he is to spend two weeks in prison.

She also gave him a stern warning noting that despite of his financial state he knows what is right from wrong and he should act accordingly.

While waiting to be escorted out of the courtroom another matter was called in which a Haitian national was charged. The police were having difficulties to find a French interpreter and it was at that moment that Hing asked the court to render assistance.

“Your worship I see that you guys are struggling and you want to move on with your matters, given that you have been so lenient with me I would like to be of service to my country and I can do the interpretation for the matter.”

After deeming him competent, Hing was sworn in to offer interpretation in the matter for the courts. (By Trishan Craig)