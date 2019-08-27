Latest update August 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

City Engineer to cover worrying Albouystown manhole by 4pm today

Aug 27, 2019 News 0

City Engineer, Kenson Boston, was yesterday given a deadline of up to 16:00hrs today by Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, and Councillors to cover a manhole at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown after he fumbled to provide a valid excuse or explanation why it hasn’t been done. This happened at yesterday’s statutory meeting.

City Engineer Kenson Boston.

The manhole in question has been a topic of discussion at quite a few statutory meetings but all Boston could have come up with yesterday were “flimsy excuses”. The Mayor as well as the councillors expressed their frustration at the Engineering Department and its lack of efficiency.
At previous meetings the Engineer had indicated that 41 manhole covers were constructed but they needed curing time of 18 days. The curing period has elapsed but there are a number of manholes still left open. It is also unclear if any were covered at all since the Engineer seemed to be providing Council with inaccurate information.
Boston also found it difficult to explain how many covers he had in his possession, how many are being constructed and how many were actually installed.
Councillor Heston Bostwick inquired what was going to be done since the open structure was a public safety and health hazard and should have been rectified ages ago.
He said that “The manhole situated at James and La Penitence Streets Albouystown… I reported to this honourable house three children fell into that manhole and it attracted media attention [but] unto this day [it] hasn’t attracted the attention of the City Engineer and hasn’t been covered.”
He went on to say that Boston had made a commitment to treat the matter as priority and yet it remains in the same state. Bostwick lamented this should be rectified before there is a disaster.
Boston proposed that the covering be made from 1×12 planks of wood, since he didn’t have enough materials to get it a permanent cover as yet. This was met with loud heckling as Councillors felt that this was neither sufficient nor safe in keeping the public’s best interest at heart.
A suggestion was made to use one of the covers he already had, as long as it would fit. At this juncture the Mayor inquired if said action could be taken by 16:00hrs and Boston agreed. “Can we take that as a decision of this Council? That this will be fixed by 4PM tomorrow [today]? We all put that time line in place that once it can fit it will be installed.” The entire Council agreed and the deadline was set and sealed. Boston gave his assurance that he will meet this deadline.
In May of this year Councillor Bostwick told the Council that three children fell into a manhole at James Street, Albouystown.
The councillor complained that it was “due to our negligence, limbs can be lost.”
In response to enquiries from the Council, City Engineer at the time Colvern Venture said that there are some nine manholes around the city currently without covers.
“You know something named fed up? The Mayor is fed up of the Engineer’s Department,” Mayor Narine had said in responded.
This was not the first time that the Engineer’s Department has come under fire for manhole incidents. The M&CC has received a number of requests for compensation from citizens, claiming millions of dollars in damages as a result of falling into manholes.

 

More in this category

Sports

T and T take top spot with 91 gold medals; GKC placed second

T and T take top spot with 91 gold medals; GKC placed second

Aug 27, 2019

Trinidad and Tobago emerged overall champions of the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup which concluded on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The lads from the Twin Island...
Read More
Young Guns SC and Achiever’s Youth and SC to clash this weekend

Young Guns SC and Achiever’s Youth and SC to...

Aug 27, 2019

Sports Ground being rehabilitated on West Coast Berbice

Sports Ground being rehabilitated on West Coast...

Aug 27, 2019

PMTC beat favourites Vanguard Volleyball Club in Burnham Volleyball Festival

PMTC beat favourites Vanguard Volleyball Club in...

Aug 27, 2019

Patrick Prashad champion in A&R Jiwanram Printery 4thgolf classic Sunday

Patrick Prashad champion in A&R Jiwanram...

Aug 27, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 4 set for October 6 Endurance meet on September 15

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 4 set for...

Aug 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • JUDGING A GIFTED HORSE

    The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019