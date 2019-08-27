APNU, AFC exchange review documents on Cummingsburg Accord

A meeting between A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) scheduled for yesterday for a review of the governance agreement did not take place.

Rather, the two sides exchanged documents on the review of the Cummingsburg Accord and will meet at a date fixed by their respective leadership after consideration of the documents, APNU explained in a statement.

The two partners are looking to have a new agreement in about a month.

The accord is the official agreement which spells out how the AFC and its coalition partner- the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) – would share governance if they won the May 2015 elections.

It was signed on February 14, 2015 by President David Granger, leader of APNU and Khemraj Ramjattan, the leader of AFC.

However, it appeared from the copies of the agreement that a small error has been made – the date Granger signed was on February 14, 2014 – obviously an error.

The issue of whether the accord remains in force has been raised weeks ago.

With Guyana facing a possibility of heading to early elections following the no-confidence vote of December 21, the accord has become live again.

That last page said that the accord is a sunset agreement with a minimum life span of 36 months and a maximum of 60 months, or for such time within the time period previously stated as decided by the dispute resolution committee adjudicating on its life.

“It is accepted that these arrangements will govern the relationship of the participating parties in both the pre-and post-election periods, for the duration of the 11th parliament,” the accord said.

The Coalition had won the May 2015 election by a slim, one-seat majority but their term in office is under threat from the no-confidence which has been challenged in the courts.