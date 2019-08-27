Ambulance driver is latest hit-and-run victim

An ambulance driver is reportedly the latest hit and run victim, after he was flung from his motorcycle by a speeding mini bus just recently.

Leston Anthony Saul, an ambulance driver at the Diamond Hospital, disclosed that on Friday last, around 16:30 hrs, he was riding his motorcycle, registration number CK 179.

He was heading east around the Diamond second bridge intersection when the incident occurred.

He said a Timehri/Georgetown route mini bus, BXX 207, that was overtaking him, suddenly swerved in his path.

He was struck off the motorcycle and onto the bonnet of a car parked nearby.

Saul said that he was dazed and in pain, but he got up and attempted to follow the minibus.

However, the ambulance driver was no match for the bus driver who kept weaving in and out of traffic at a very fast rate.

He said that the driver must have known that he had struck someone because someone seemed to be looking out of the passenger side in the front seat, and seemed to be giving instructions to the driver.

He said the driver managed to elude him.

Saul disclosed that he reported the matter to the Diamond/Grove Police Station and the bus driver was eventually tracked down and brought in for questioning.

The man said he got the shock of his life after submitting a statement to the police.

He said that the driver denied that he had hit him.

They were both charged and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.