24 Guyanese technicians to begin training in Canada for Liza Destiny

The first batch of Guyanese operations and maintenance (O&M) technicians recruited by ExxonMobil Guyana to work on the FPSO vessel is about to embark on Advanced Systems Training at the Cape Brenton University in Canada.

During the last several months, the 24 technicians were exposed to basic systems training in four disciplines- electrical, mechanical, instrumentation, and operations.

The next 12 months will focus on discipline specific training in each craft.

They have expressed optimism about their ongoing training in Canada and are excited to return home at the end of their exercise in 2020, ExxonMobil said in a statement yesterday.

Earl Williams who is assigned to specialize in the mechanical craft has described the experience so far as life changing. It is the first time he’s been away from his family for so long but says he’s thrilled to be given the opportunity and plans to make full use of it.

“I hope to achieve the knowledge, especially in the mechanical field and to be able to execute it efficiently on the FPSO at the best of my ability,” Williams disclosed.

This level of enthusiasm is one shared by his team mates.

Kathy James is one of two females on the team. She sees this as an avenue to represent her country, Guyana.

“I can’t find the words to describe how happy I am for this opportunity. It is something wonderful and I know it will serve well in the future,” she said.

The trainees have alluded to their ability to apply certain skills they acquired to their everyday lives. “The work culture helps me to be a better person; promoting safety, working as a team helps with the work place but it can also help with keeping your family safe and working together,” says Patrick Stewart.

Meanwhile, another trainee, Anthony Allicock, is encouraging young people to approach the oil and gas industry with an open mind. “As someone who has zero knowledge about technical skills, I’ve learned a lot. I’d advise anyone joining the industry to be open minded and apply yourself to the work.”

Following another year of training in Canada, on-the-job training will continue on the FPSO. ExxonMobil said its Guyana’s development model for operations and maintenance employees is designed for trainees to advance from Technician I to III over time.

The intent is to enhance their capacity to such a level that they are able to replace an experienced international worker.

“The employment and training of nationals is key to ExxonMobil’s strategy of local content development. It is part of a multi-tiered approach which also includes supplier development and strategic community investments.”

Another batch of approximately 50 technicians will be recruited early 2020.