Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall T20 Softball cricket… Lewis, Jones share in 185-run stand, Dharam Persaud’s 54 spurs HS Masters to final

Aug 26, 2019 Sports 0

Troy Lewis (left) made 92 and added 185 for 4th wicket with Wayne Jones who scored 76.

In energy sapping heat at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Road a large gathering saw fifties from Troy Lewis and Wayne Jones spearhead Mike’s Wellman to victory, while Dharam Persaud’ 54 was good enough to do the same for HS Masters in yesterday’s Semi-finals of the Trophy Stall T20 Softball cricket competition.
Batting first on the heavy outfield with cotton wool like clouds floating from a blue sky over the Malteenoes sward, Mike’s Wellman’s X1 posted an imposing 229-8 when their 20 overs expired.
The right-handed Lewis, on his home round, continued his fine form as he followed up his 84 with a commanding 96 decorated with 12 sixes and three fours.
Lewis added 185 runs for the fourth wicket with experienced left-hander Wayne Jones who contributed a well-played 76. Jones, the most prolific batsman in local softball cricket, reached the boundary just once but cleared it eight times.
But after their demise in quick succession, only Nandram Samlall who struck three boundaries, including two sixes in his unbeaten 23 towards the back end of the innings.
Lakram Balo and Rudy Samaroo had two wickets each for Pooran’s X1 who were restricted to 79-9 despite 21 with three sixes from opener Vicky Beharry as Imtiaz Mohamed took 2-7 and Samlall had 2-26.
In the other semi-final, Richard Persuad top-scored with 54 and got support from Fidel Singh (26) and Dharam Persaud (23) as HS Masters reached 154-8.
Darmindra Mohabir captured two wickets for Fisherman’s X1 who were limited to 133-9 as Mohabir made 32, Dharam Persaud took two wickets.
The final, between Mike’s Wellman and HS Masters will be played on Sunday. (Sean Devers)

More in this category

Sports

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

Aug 26, 2019

The Guyanese suffered mixed fortunes when the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The Guyana Karate College (GKC) continued to add...
Read More
Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open International 2019

Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open...

Aug 26, 2019

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at Shuriken Martials Arts C/Ship

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at...

Aug 26, 2019

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour to England

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour...

Aug 26, 2019

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf classic Saturday tourney

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf...

Aug 26, 2019

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Aug 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • JUDGING A GIFTED HORSE

    The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019