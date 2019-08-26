Trophy Stall T20 Softball cricket… Lewis, Jones share in 185-run stand, Dharam Persaud’s 54 spurs HS Masters to final

Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
In energy sapping heat at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Road a large gathering saw fifties from Troy Lewis and Wayne Jones spearhead Mike’s Wellman to victory, while Dharam Persaud’ 54 was good enough to do the same for HS Masters in yesterday’s Semi-finals of the Trophy Stall T20 Softball cricket competition.
Batting first on the heavy outfield with cotton wool like clouds floating from a blue sky over the Malteenoes sward, Mike’s Wellman’s X1 posted an imposing 229-8 when their 20 overs expired.
The right-handed Lewis, on his home round, continued his fine form as he followed up his 84 with a commanding 96 decorated with 12 sixes and three fours.
Lewis added 185 runs for the fourth wicket with experienced left-hander Wayne Jones who contributed a well-played 76. Jones, the most prolific batsman in local softball cricket, reached the boundary just once but cleared it eight times.
But after their demise in quick succession, only Nandram Samlall who struck three boundaries, including two sixes in his unbeaten 23 towards the back end of the innings.
Lakram Balo and Rudy Samaroo had two wickets each for Pooran’s X1 who were restricted to 79-9 despite 21 with three sixes from opener Vicky Beharry as Imtiaz Mohamed took 2-7 and Samlall had 2-26.
In the other semi-final, Richard Persuad top-scored with 54 and got support from Fidel Singh (26) and Dharam Persaud (23) as HS Masters reached 154-8.
Darmindra Mohabir captured two wickets for Fisherman’s X1 who were limited to 133-9 as Mohabir made 32, Dharam Persaud took two wickets.
The final, between Mike’s Wellman and HS Masters will be played on Sunday. (Sean Devers)
