Top CSEC performer aims to become neurosurgeon

– wants to help treat children diagnosed with conditions like his brother’s

Sixteen year-old Daniel Roopchand has always performed well in school and loved the sciences.

As such, he was named among the country’s top Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, (CSEC) performers this year.

The Queen’s College student, in fact, placed tenth in the country and among the top performers at his school.

He acquired Grade one passes in sixteen subjects areas—Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Human and Social Biology, Agricultural Science, Integrated Science, History , Social Studies, Geography, Economics , Information Technology, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) , Spanish, English Language , General Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, and a Grade two in English Literature .

He noted that a lot work and commitment was vested into his noteworthy performance at CSEC. The youth has his heart set on becoming a medical doctor and is ready to put in the hard work that comes with territory.

He said while his parents – Andrew and Diana Roopchand, his grandmother, (‘Grandmother Shirley’) and his teachers were the driving force behind his academic success, so far, his biggest inspiration is his younger brother, Aaron–who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida.

Spina Bifida is a birth defect, which affects the development of the spinal cord. The condition can result in muscle weakness or paralysis.

Roopchand told Kaieteur News that that he knew for a very long time that he wanted to enter the medical field when he gets older, but recalled that it was after the birth of his younger brother that he had an epiphany.

He explained that Aaron is about eight years old now, but after he was born and diagnosed with Spina Bifida, he required the care and attention of a special type of doctor—a neurologist.

The teen noted that the condition is not common nor was the specialty treatment readily available in Guyana.

As a result, his brother was treated by a neurologist from overseas.

Roopchand said that the neurologist had to return to his country but recommended surgery to help correct Aaron’s spinal defect.

The surgery will be likely performed under the hand of a neurosurgeon.

The top CSEC performer said that it was then it became clear to him which field of medicine he wanted to enter.

“I wanted to help my brother and children like him so I decided then I wanted to become a neurosurgeon,” Roopchand added.

He noted that ever since the realisation, he has been pushing to accomplish his dreams.

His next step is to return to school and complete studies at Sixth form. “My next move is most likely Sixth Form at Q.C, to complete the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exam, (CAPE).”

After that, the youngster is hoping to acquire a scholarship to advance in the field of neurology and medicine.

“I know studying medicine is expensive, so I will most likely seek a scholarship to help with that expense.”