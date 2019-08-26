Students’ Action Movement to restore UG’s Turkeyen campus sign

The recently launched Students’ Action Movement (SAM) of the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown campus will be embarking on another project at the tertiary educational institution.

Commencing on Wednesday, members will repaint the sign at the entrance of the campus. It is expected to conclude on September 1, just in time for the start of the new semester.

President of SAM, Jafar Gibbons, a second year International Relations student explained that this new project is in collaboration with the University’s Eco-Trust and Economics Society, among other groups. According to Gibbons, there is some urgency to expedite the project since the university is preparing to host its annual career fair very soon.

“The project needs six different colours of paint; red, black, blue, yellow, white and green to be completed. We are seeking assistance in getting same along with empty cans to mix the paint in.”

SAM was formed in March and has over a dozen members who are all passionate about facilitating positive and tangible changes through activism. They are also eager about improving the standards of the country’s premiere tertiary educational institution. According to Gibbons, the movement executed its first project in July, which entailed the cleaning of several washrooms across the campus.

Washrooms at the Multi Purpose Building (MPB), George Walcott Lecture Theatre and the Library were also cleaned.

While Gibbons admitted that annual facilities fees of $50,000 per student should cover these basic undertakings, he estimated that several washrooms across the campus are without toilet tissue and are not cleaned regularly.

“We (SAM) also have been looking at providing tissue and hand sanitizers for the washrooms. The facilities fees should cover such issues and concerns but the reality is it does not.”

About 45 percent of the washrooms are left without tissue. According to Gibbons, female washrooms across campus are plagued with the issue of overflowing sanitary bins, which are not emptied regularly. Moreover, SAM is looking at placing concrete ramps at critical points on campus to facilitate students using wheelchairs.

Gibbons explained that SAM is representing and articulating students’ concerns, which lend support to the mandate of the University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS).

He is urging current and prospective students to join the movement. Thus far, the university’s administration has been favourably receptive of the new movement and has been providing its members with time and space to operate.