Speeding motorcyclist critical after crash

Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Thirty -year-old Anthony Murphy, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, is left in a critical state after he crashed his motorcycle into barriers near Montrose, on the East Coast Demerara public Road.
According to family members, Murphy was returning from an event yesterday around 4:50 hrs and decided to use the public road, because it is a shorter route to his destination.
But while proceeding east in an area that is closed and under construction, he lost control of his motorcycle, slammed into barriers, and ended up in a ditch.
He suffered head injuries and a fractured left arm.
Police said that signs are erected on the roadway to warn drivers of the roadwork ahead.
