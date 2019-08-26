Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

The Lusignan PPP Central Group will be hosting an over-40 and open softball competitions on September 1. Registration will be done at the venue at 09:30hrs on match day and teams can contact Seeraj Bhimsain on 647-2840.

The over-40 will be of 20 overs duration, while the open will be played on a 7-a-side six overs basis. There will also be an exhibition game involving over 50 players.

Trophy Stall, Pristine Water Supplies, The Health Care Pharmacy Store of Mon Repos Market, Lakeram Cell Phone Stall, Omesh Singh and Son Seafoods and Yogi Raj and Son Smoke Fish Establishment have supported the venture.