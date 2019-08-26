Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Aug 26, 2019 Sports 0

Organiser Seeraj Bhimsain accepts one of the prizes from Angalie Persaud of Bourda Market.

Organisers and representatives of the sponsors display some of the trophies.

The Lusignan PPP Central Group will be hosting an over-40 and open softball competitions on September 1. Registration will be done at the venue at 09:30hrs on match day and teams can contact Seeraj Bhimsain on 647-2840.
The over-40 will be of 20 overs duration, while the open will be played on a 7-a-side six overs basis. There will also be an exhibition game involving over 50 players.
Trophy Stall, Pristine Water Supplies, The Health Care Pharmacy Store of Mon Repos Market, Lakeram Cell Phone Stall, Omesh Singh and Son Seafoods and Yogi Raj and Son Smoke Fish Establishment have supported the venture.

More in this category

Sports

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

Aug 26, 2019

The Guyanese suffered mixed fortunes when the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The Guyana Karate College (GKC) continued to add...
Read More
Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open International 2019

Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open...

Aug 26, 2019

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at Shuriken Martials Arts C/Ship

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at...

Aug 26, 2019

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour to England

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour...

Aug 26, 2019

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf classic Saturday tourney

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf...

Aug 26, 2019

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Aug 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • JUDGING A GIFTED HORSE

    The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019