Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf classic Saturday tourney

It was a day when the women shone as in the 16–36 ‘B’ handicap category, former Suriname and Guyana Open Women’s Champion Shanella London (74/15) outperformed the entire field, winning both the top position in her flight and the best score of the day! Second in that category was Kalyan Tiwari (75/16), with Patanjilee Pur Persaud (76/16) copping the third position. Of honorable mention was George Bulkan in fourth position with a close 77/15.

In the 0-14 ‘A’ flight, current Suriname Open Invitational Women’s Champion and also former Guyana Open Women’s Champion, Dr Joaan Deo (76/14), took the top position on a countback from LGC President Aleem Hussain (76/9); both Players had net 76, closely followed by third place winner William Walker (78/12). Winner of the Longest Drive was Monnaf Arjune of the ‘A’ flight.

Managing Director of A&R Printery, and Guyana Presidential hopeful, Mr. Ramroop ‘Cecil’ Jiwanram, expressed that he was committed to hosting two one-day golf tournaments to encourage golfers to hone their skills – in preparation for other tournaments and in particular the Guyana Open scheduled for October 26 & 25 – after a three-week lay-off due primarily to extremely high rainfall. Mr Jiwanram had already hosted A&R’s 2nd golf classic tournament (won by Maxim Mangra [65/26]) in April 13, this year. The A&R Printery grand weekend of Golf included a tournament yesterday.

President Hussain is pleased that the battle for Golf supremacy in readiness for the Guyana Invitational International Open 2019 is taking great shape as the keenly competitive scores of the day’s play assures that several golfers have their eyes on the trophies for that outstanding tournament.