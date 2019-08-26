Pork-knocker on the run after killing reputed wife – Sneaked into victim’s home as she slept

Waves of horror and shock rippled through Victoria Village, East Coast of Demerara at around 03:55 hrs yesterday, after a jealous pork-knocker stabbed his reputed wife and mother of his three children to death.

Shemain Frank, 28, of Lot 317 Victoria Village, was stabbed to the chest at around while she lay in bed. The suspect who remained on the run up to press time has been identified as Clive Wilson, 36, also known as “Boyzie” of Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

According to reports, Wilson has been continuously accusing his wife of having an affair.

Yesterday, while the woman lay in bed, he reportedly jumped through a window to the bathroom where he hid. The man, who was armed with a knife, then sneaked into the woman’s bedroom and stabbed her.

Wilson then dropped the knife in the room and fled on foot.

To gain entry to the home, the suspect removed a few panes from a window in the bathroom area just above the toilet area. Shemain’s bedroom was in close proximity.

According to reports, victim’s brother, who was taking a nap on the porch, had seen Wilson in the yard hours prior to her sister’s death.

The brother had reportedly awoken to see Wilson standing over him and had chased the suspect out of the yard.

One of the woman’s sisters, identified as Nikita, said that her sister and had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her husband.

The couple have three children, two girls aged six and two, and a boy.

Nikita revealed that her sister had made several reports to the police about Wilson beating her.

“She (Shemain) made reports to several stations. The last problem that them two had, I didn’t know about it; she actually tell them (her cousins) not to tell me about it. That’s when he did beat she and take away her phone.”

She said that after that incident, her sister moved out of the house that the couple shared and went back to her family’s home. Nikita said that she was informed of that incident by a cousin and began making inquiries with Shemain, who she said told her everything.

“Because of his action and the way he was behaving, his boundary was at the gate,” Nikita pointed out adding that she advised Shemain to speak out and to even take out a restraining order against her abusive partner.

According to Nikita, officials from the Welfare Department became involved after one incident. The couple agreed to separate, but Wilson would be allowed to visit the children.

“What she told me last night before the incident happen is that they sign paper at the Welfare saying that they don’t want each other. So I asked him if y’all sign paper, why you still running after the girl?”

Nikita said that Wilson kept claiming that he was visiting the home to see the children, but the sister suspected otherwise and never let her sister out of her sight.

Kaieteur News understands that on Saturday evening, the suspect took the children to buy ice-cream.

At around 21:00hrs, he dropped the children off at their mother’s. But he returned and asked that Nikita, the sister, call Shemain.

Nikita said that she inquired from Wilson as to why he wanted to see her sister. She said he replied, “Man yuh sister should have tell me she got somebody else.”

This killing comes just four days after a miner from Haslington, which is a few villages away, murdered his wife and attempted suicide.

Furious that his 44-year-old wife, Vinette Headley-James, appeared to be having an affair, and was putting out his belongings, 45-year-old Sherlock James viciously stabbed the woman to death in front of her terrified daughter.

Police eventually found the suspect lying in the slain woman’s backyard. He had what appeared to a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital and remained under guard.