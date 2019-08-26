Police Force in need of Legal Advisors

The Ministry of Public Security has advertised for Senior and Junior Police Legal Advisors who will both be based at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary.

The Force’s Senior Legal Advisor was retired Judge Claudette Singh, who vacated the post following her appointment as Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

According to the advertisement, both Legal Advisors will be employed full time and will be required to advise the Police Force on all matters regarding the investigation of all crimes, including the taking of caution statements, the gathering of evidence and supervising the preparation of cases for prosecution, especially ‘high profile’ cases.

They will also be required to support the Police Force in the training of criminal investigators and prosecutions; to be prepared to appear in court on behalf of the Police Force; to be knowledgeable of the laws of Guyana and be versed in research on local and international laws and report; to make recommendations to the Police Force on any legislative changes subject to review by the Ministry of Public Security.

Furthermore, the ideal candidates are required to make recommendations/decisions to the Guyana Police Force in relation to cases that should be subjected to appeal. Applicants for the post of Senior Police Advisor must have at least 15 years of legal experience with at least 10 years experience in criminal law practice and procedure. They must also be an attorney-at-law admitted to the Bar.

Candidates applying for the position of Junior Police Legal Advisor must have at least 10 years legal experience with at least five years experience in criminal law practice and procedure. They, too, must also be admitted to the Bar.

Candidates for both positions should possess excellent analytical and problem solving skills, as well as oral and written communication skills and have working knowledge of the relevant computer applications.

Applications and curriculum vitae have to be submitted to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security, Lot 6 Brickdam, Georgetown, on or before September 16.