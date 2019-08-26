Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at Shuriken Martials Arts C/Ship

The Guyana Police Force and the Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy have performed outstandingly at the Shuriken Martial Arts International Championship which was held on Sunday last in Nickerie, Suriname.

Six competitors from the Guyana Police Force and two from the Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy bagged 13 gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals. The tournament was held between Guyana and Suriname and was contested in five categories; empty hand kata, weapon kata, point sparring, self-defence and kick boxing.

Competing in the 5-7 age group, Anthony Das Cyril of Harpy Eagle won gold medals in the weapon kata and self defence and took bronze in the empty hand kata. Aykel Cromwell (Harpy Eagle) claimed gold in the 7-10 empty hand kata and point sparring, while Dion Bobb (GPF) took the top podium spot in the 20-22 empty hand kata. Troy Bobb Jr. (GPF) bagged gold in the 23-26 point sparring, Shenese Babb (GPF) placed first in the 22-26 point sparring and self defence and took the runner up spot in empty hand kata and kick boxing. Canesha Phillips (GPF) captured gold in the 29-35 empty hand kata and self defence, Paul Ignatius won the 35 and over empty hand kata and point sparring and finished third in kick boxing, while Troy Bobb Sr. took first place in the masters empty hand kata and weapon kata.

Both Martial Arts academies have expressed gratitude to Commissioner of Police Leslie James DSS, DSM and his administrative team and Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken.