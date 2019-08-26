Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at Shuriken Martials Arts C/Ship

Aug 26, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyanese participants with their medals following the championship.

The Guyana Police Force and the Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy have performed outstandingly at the Shuriken Martial Arts International Championship which was held on Sunday last in Nickerie, Suriname.
Six competitors from the Guyana Police Force and two from the Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy bagged 13 gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals. The tournament was held between Guyana and Suriname and was contested in five categories; empty hand kata, weapon kata, point sparring, self-defence and kick boxing.
Competing in the 5-7 age group, Anthony Das Cyril of Harpy Eagle won gold medals in the weapon kata and self defence and took bronze in the empty hand kata. Aykel Cromwell (Harpy Eagle) claimed gold in the 7-10 empty hand kata and point sparring, while Dion Bobb (GPF) took the top podium spot in the 20-22 empty hand kata. Troy Bobb Jr. (GPF) bagged gold in the 23-26 point sparring, Shenese Babb (GPF) placed first in the 22-26 point sparring and self defence and took the runner up spot in empty hand kata and kick boxing. Canesha Phillips (GPF) captured gold in the 29-35 empty hand kata and self defence, Paul Ignatius won the 35 and over empty hand kata and point sparring and finished third in kick boxing, while Troy Bobb Sr. took first place in the masters empty hand kata and weapon kata.
Both Martial Arts academies have expressed gratitude to Commissioner of Police Leslie James DSS, DSM and his administrative team and Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken.

More in this category

Sports

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

Aug 26, 2019

The Guyanese suffered mixed fortunes when the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The Guyana Karate College (GKC) continued to add...
Read More
Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open International 2019

Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open...

Aug 26, 2019

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at Shuriken Martials Arts C/Ship

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at...

Aug 26, 2019

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour to England

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour...

Aug 26, 2019

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf classic Saturday tourney

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf...

Aug 26, 2019

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Aug 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • JUDGING A GIFTED HORSE

    The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019