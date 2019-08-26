Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open International 2019

Aug 26, 2019 Sports 0

Priyanna Ramdhani in action during the tournament.

Priyanna Ramdhani (2nd left) on the podium after winning her medal.

The CAREBACO Open International came to an end for the Guyanese Players on Friday last at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in St. Michael Barbados and our Guyanese players performed excellently to high level competition in both the Junior and Senior International where over 23 countries participated.
Priyanna Ramdhani, who won CAREBACO Under-19 International Triple Champion, played in the Open International and won the Bronze Medal in Ladies Doubles.
The Overall Team performances are (4-Gold & 3 Bronze):
Priyanna Ramdhani: 3-Gold (Juniors) & 1-Bronze (Seniors)
Tyrese Jeffrey: 1-Gold & 1-Bronze (Juniors)
Akili Haynes: 1-Bronze (Juniors)
Narayan Ramdhani: 2-Quarrter-Finals (Seniors)
Jonathan Mangra: 2-Quarter-Finals (Seniors)
The Ladies Doubles Semi-Finals Match:
Priyanna Ramdhani (GUY) & Sabrina Scott of Barbados lost to the pair of Monyata Riviera &Tamisha Williams of Barbados: 21-17, 12-21, 12-21.
The GBA is extremely happy of the teams’ achievements and would like to thank all who assisted in making the Team’s success came through.

