Guyana can use radar satellite images to detect, monitor oil spills

– But Local capacity to read images has to be developed-Chief Scientist, Professor

By Kiana Wilburg

Instead of depending solely on the operators to inform the authorities when an oil spill takes place, Guyana can actually tap into satellite imaging technology which can detect these disasters the minute they occur.

Revealing this during an interview with Kaieteur News was Dr. Vern Singhroy, the Chief Scientist of the Canadian Space Agency’s recently launched RADARSAT Constellation Mission. He is recognised internationally as a world leader on satellite image use and interpretation.

Dr. Singhroy explained that radar satellite images are used routinely to detect and monitor oil spills in the oceans. In fact, the Chief Scientist pointed out that the images not only help authorities in their clean up operations, but also, in the prosecution of polluters.

The Chief Scientist said, “The Canadian RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM) launched on June 12, 2019 can help Guyana to use radar satellite images to detect and monitor oil spills, coastal ecosystems, resources development and climate change issues.”

The Professor of Earth Observation at the International Space University in Strasbourg, France added, “Radar images can see through darkness and can be used under any weather condition. RCM can even provide daily images and can detect objects one meter in size.”

Dr. Singhroy further noted that many countries with off shore oil platforms use satellite radar images to monitor possible spills where offshore production is ongoing. The adjunct professor in Planetary and Space Sciences at the University of New Brunswick in Canada also stated that the satellite radar image can discriminate between the oil and the background ocean. The Guyanese born scientist said, too, that the radar image sees through the clouds and darkness and can detect the spills.

Additionally, Dr. Singhroy said that while some of the images can be accessed free of cost, Guyana would still have to develop the capacity to ensure that the images are read correctly.

“Considering the massive benefits of this technology, I would suggest that Guyana integrate radar satellite monitoring as part of its oil spill strategy. It would be a great complement to its national oil spill plan.”

GUYANA’S OIL SPILL RESPONSE EFFORTS

When it comes to Guyana’s oil spill response efforts, Head of the Civil Defence Commission, Colonel Kester Craig has said that the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan is 90 percent complete. Craig told this newspaper that the plan will be in place before first oil.

Colonel Craig explained that from February to July last, a lot of planning had taken place to ensure that the agencies involved are au fait with their respective responsibilities.

The CDC Head added, “…So from February to July last, we met almost every Tuesday and worked on that. We went through every single step of the plan. And we did it that way so that each agency can understand what their role is…”

The official explained that the team consists of the CDC, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Coast Guards, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and the Department of Energy.

Colonel Craig explained that GGMC will be tasked with offshore monitoring while GEA will monitor onshore facilities such as the shore bases. He explained that the EPA will be in charge of identifying sensitive areas that are likely to be affected while being part of the national assessment team. The Coast Guards will be tasked with deploying booms and other response materials. MARAD will be working with the vessels while the Department of Energy will function as the main liaison for the operators.

The CDC head also explained that the responsibilities will continue to be tweaked where necessary as they approach the completion of the document. When the plan is finished, Craig said that other stakeholders would be brought in for consultations such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture, the oil companies, the Protected Areas Commission, the Guyana Revenue Authority, Customs, Immigration, the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Marine Turtle Conservation Society.

Colonel Craig said that in the meantime, all the oil operators are required to have an oil spill plan, which the CDC has approved. He said, “Every rig, every FPSO, every vessel out there regarding oil is required to have a plan.”

In addition to this, the CDC Head said that millions of dollars worth in equipment have been acquired for oil spill response and most will be dispatched to the Coast Guard soon.

“So even though the plan is not 100 percent complete as yet, I am confident that we are prepared to handle an oil spill,” the CDC Head stated.