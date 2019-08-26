Govt. offers more scholarships in six university fields

Government of Guyana in collaboration with the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission is offering a limited number of scholarships for a Master’s Degree in six fields for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The offer was made through a Department of Public Service advertisement. Students will be offered scholarships to study in the United Kingdom.

The fields in which the scholarships are offered are: Cyber Security, Tourism Management, Marine Science, Water Resources Management, Environmental Engineering and Petroleum Geosciences.

The offer is being made to any person who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field of study with a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 and has graduated within the last five years.

The closing date for applications is September 20, 2019 and the application forms can be obtained from the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Public Service, Scholarships Division at Road and Durban Street, Georgetown.

Applications can also be downloaded from the website http://scholarships.dps.gov.gy. Completed applications must be returned to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Public Service, 164 Waterloo Street, Georgetown or it can be submitted via the Department’s website.