GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

The Guyanese suffered mixed fortunes when the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The Guyana Karate College (GKC) continued to add to their collection of prizes with nine gold medals and 15 silver medals in the team Enbu category. The girls 8-11 team led the challenge with gold in the 1+ Dan category, while the 16-19 female side proved too good for their opponents as they took the top podium spot in the 1+Dan.

Jose Rodrigues of GKC kept his composure to win gold in the boys 8-11 1+Dan Kata, while Anaya Insanally also of GKC turned in a commendable display to win the gold medal girls 8-11 1+Dan.

Chelsea Mohan of Trinidad and Tobago overpowered her rivals to win to win gold in the girls 16-19 Kumite ahead of Tashana Wong of GKC and Liyee Su of Barbados in that order.

Trinidad and Tobago tasted success once again when Dominic Lue-Fatt won the male 16-19 1+Dan Kumite; Nathan Griffith of T and T placed second and Andes Roberts of ASK Guyana was third.

Chennise Charles of the Twin Island Republic captured gold in the 1+Dan female, while Allison James and Shannon Skette both of Barbados finished second and third respectively.

The male 20-39 1+Dan Kumite title went to Dean Avril of Jamaica, while Claude Bascombe of St. Vincent and the Grenadines took the runner up spot and Dominic Wilks placed third.

Kenneth George of Grenada won the male 40-49 kumite 1+Dan, while Ian Holligan of Barbados finished second and Keith Beaton of Guyana placed third.