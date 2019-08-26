Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

Aug 26, 2019 Sports 0

Chelsea Mohan (left) of T&T won the the girls 16-19 kumite 1+Dan.

The Guyanese suffered mixed fortunes when the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The Guyana Karate College (GKC) continued to add to their collection of prizes with nine gold medals and 15 silver medals in the team Enbu category. The girls 8-11 team led the challenge with gold in the 1+ Dan category, while the 16-19 female side proved too good for their opponents as they took the top podium spot in the 1+Dan.
Jose Rodrigues of GKC kept his composure to win gold in the boys 8-11 1+Dan Kata, while Anaya Insanally also of GKC turned in a commendable display to win the gold medal girls 8-11 1+Dan.
Chelsea Mohan of Trinidad and Tobago overpowered her rivals to win to win gold in the girls 16-19 Kumite ahead of Tashana Wong of GKC and Liyee Su of Barbados in that order.
Trinidad and Tobago tasted success once again when Dominic Lue-Fatt won the male 16-19 1+Dan Kumite; Nathan Griffith of T and T placed second and Andes Roberts of ASK Guyana was third.
Chennise Charles of the Twin Island Republic captured gold in the 1+Dan female, while Allison James and Shannon Skette both of Barbados finished second and third respectively.
The male 20-39 1+Dan Kumite title went to Dean Avril of Jamaica, while Claude Bascombe of St. Vincent and the Grenadines took the runner up spot and Dominic Wilks placed third.
Kenneth George of Grenada won the male 40-49 kumite 1+Dan, while Ian Holligan of Barbados finished second and Keith Beaton of Guyana placed third.

More in this category

Sports

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

GKC claim nine gold medals; Guyanese Rodrigues, Insanally land gold

Aug 26, 2019

The Guyanese suffered mixed fortunes when the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The Guyana Karate College (GKC) continued to add...
Read More
Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open International 2019

Guyana claim 7 medals at CAREBACO Open...

Aug 26, 2019

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at Shuriken Martials Arts C/Ship

Guyana Police Force and Harpy Eagle MAA shine at...

Aug 26, 2019

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour to England

West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars Conclude Tour...

Aug 26, 2019

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf classic Saturday tourney

Shanella wins A&R Jiwanram Printery 3rd golf...

Aug 26, 2019

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Softball action set for Lusignan on September 1

Aug 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • JUDGING A GIFTED HORSE

    The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019