Church delegation honours Regional Chairman for contribution to sports and youth

Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Ten, Renis Morian has been honoured for his contributions to youth and sports. He was recognised with an award by a visiting Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, delegation that is currently in Guyana. The delegation which is here to for a ten day service to the communities within Region Ten was organised by the Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church, Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10).

At a simple handing over ceremony held at the Regional Chairman’s office, Linden, the visiting delegation said that they have sought to publicly recognise Morian who they said has been contributing significantly to the youths of the community through sports and community development. As such, they urged him to continue contributing adding that they are appealing to others to emulate his efforts. “Despite being in the USA we continue to hear about the enormous and significant work that Mr Morian has been doing over the years and today we would like to salute him for his enormous work and contributions and to urge him to continue his efforts.

“The contributions by Mr Morian has been felt by many far and wide and to acknowledge his noble efforts we present him with this plague as an indication that we are proud of him as a resident and more so as someone who is genuinely interested in youth and community development through sports and other areas,” Reverend Clavis Duke said.

Duke, who pastors the church in Linden, said that his congregation continues to be very impressed with the significant and consistent contributions that Mr Morian has been making over the years, adding that through his efforts they continue to see a number of young people turning away from negative ills within society.

The visiting 22 member delegation is made up of Guyanese, Jamaicans, Trinidadians and persons from the USA. They indicated that while they have been around for the past 19 years they have visited Guyana a number of times and intend to continue visiting where they intend to execute a number of youth and sports related programmes and projects, the group urged youths and organisations to collaborate, while training the youths so that they can contribute in a very positive way.

Visiting Pastor Dr. Wedlan Sealey, who headed the local church before he had migrated, said that he and his members continues to be impressed with the work being done by Renis Morian and as such, they decided to recognise him as a symbol of their recognition and gratitude.

“We have a man who through his efforts continues to enhance the lives of young people, primarily in the area of sports and community development across the country in a meaningful and significant way. As such, we are very excited to be recognising him and would hope that others would emulate his efforts. Through his enormous efforts a number of persons have stayed away from negative ills as they have been making positive contributions in their own way,” Reverend Sealey said.

Regional Chairman Morian thanked the visiting delegation, while assuring them that he does what he love and as such, will continue. He extended an invitation to the local chapter for collaboration, stressing that together more can be achieved instead of working individually. “I am prepared to collaborate in many ways as Rev. Duke you and your congregation can provide spiritual and other assistance, while we at the RDC can assist in providing certain resources so we are always open as ultimately the people of Region Ten will benefit,” Morian said.

He added, “Gone are the days when all churches offered were spiritual teachings as today the churches have produced many doctors, nurses, police men and women, counsellors, sports coaches, teachers among others who are prepared to use their profession in the glorification of God.”