A MAGICAL JOURNEY THROUGH GUYANA

The Barima-Waini

The Barima-Waini Region (1) of Guyana is known for some breathtaking sites, friendly people and engaging flora and fauna. This publication is happy to take you on your familiarization journey of the Ministry of Tourism, a Destination Guyana initiative which began recently in Mabaruma.

Mabaruma, which became a town in 2017, is the administrative centre for Region One. The sub-district houses the Government Guest House, the Mabaruma Police Station and Post Office. Farming and fishing are the principal activities. The town contains the Region’s first secondary school, North West Secondary School, established in 1965.

The Regional Tourism Committee is happy to take you on a tour of some of the hotspots in Mabaruma, starting at the NAREI Turmeric plant in Hosororo, where visitors can view a demonstration of the preparation of the turmeric which is used for making curry powder and which also has many health benefits.

Very close to the turmeric plant one can find the idyllic Hosororo Falls (approximately one-and-a-half-miles South of the Town of Mabaruma), surrounded by tall trees that provide a cool and shady environment for leisure stops.

Moving away from Hosororo Falls one will begin to encounter many mysteries and legends in the form of Khan’s Hill, home to the famous Tiger Cave, which is said to be the place where jaguars spawn their young cubs. Even more surreal are the Kissing Rocks (approximately one mile North of the Town of Mabaruma), found in the settlement community. These are two large granite rocks which lean towards each other and ‘kiss’. Residents say that the ‘papa rock’ leaned to give ‘mama rock’ a kiss and was forever frozen. The positions of the rocks afford couples the perfect opportunity to do their own kissing or just take pictures while standing beneath. The background is indeed picturesque.

Wauna Creek – Also commonly known as Wauna Bridge (approximately seven miles from the town of Mabaruma) is found in the community of Wauna and connects to the main rivers. Its fresh black water is an ideal place to relax after a hot sunny day or just planning a fun picnic. Then comes Skull Point – located in the backlands of Barabina community. Getting to this site takes roughly 20 minutes. Once there, evidence of excavated graves still remain. There are many stories about this location, leaving more questions than answers; linking somehow to the mysterious culture and norms of an Indigenous tribe that once occupied these lands.

Last stop on the visitor itinerary would be Shell Beach, a traditional nesting site for four species of turtles, but recently under threat of erosion from the Atlantic Ocean.

Planning a visit to Mabaruma in 2020? Find out about the annual Fun Day and Expo which attracts persons from Regions both near and far.

Moruca Sub District

From Mabaruma your adventure in the Barima-Waini region takes you south to the Moruca sub-region. It stretches from the mouth of the Moruca River at the seashore, to the highlands in the west. The shoreline has a variety of wildlife, biodiversity and various ecosystems that thrive within the mangrove forests. This is followed by the swampy savannah wetlands which contain a variety of aquatic life. It is excellent for swimming during the high water season. However, during the dry season, the water level can be very low. There are major rivers that connect all of the villages within the sub-region such as Barama River, Barima River, Waini River and Moruca River. Some villages are connected by roads.

The Moruca sub-region can be accessed by boat or aircraft. The flight from Ogle to Santa Rosa usually takes about 35-40 minutes. If you choose to visit the sub-region via the coastal route, you would have to travel to Parika then to Supenaam then to Charity. At Charity, you must take a boat to the Moruca sub-region. This trip usually takes an average of about four to six hours.

Hotspots

Residents are now discovering the potential the area has for eco-tourism, with exotic birds and wildlife, spectacular scenery and Indigenous cultural forms.

A Tourism Committee has been formed in Moruca and is developing tour packages and identifying product development priorities. Two of the more appealing villages with accommodation facilities available are the Santa Rosa village and Warapoka village. At Santa Rosa, one can enjoy the beautiful savannah view, cool breeze, refreshing freshwater for swimming and canoeing. There are nature trails also in the village. Santa Rosa is the central point of the sub-region and possesses a fascinating history.

At Warapoka, visitors can enjoy sport fishing, canoeing, bird watching (including Guyana’s famous harpy eagle) and cultural activities. Warapoka can be accessed by boat via the Moruca River. Warapoka has a guest house available for visitors to stay. In addition, there are two shell mounds found in the sub-region at Waramuri village and Haimarakabra.

Some annual events planned for 2020 include the Moruca Expo, heritage celebrations in September, and St. John celebrations in June.

Port Kaituma

Located seven miles from central Port Kaituma is the now infamous site of the Jonestown massacre. Much needs to be done to bring this site up to the level of a dark tourism site, as is the intention of the Tourism Committee. For the moment the ‘road to the Jonestown site’ is a haunting trek down a path that, for many of the members of Jim Jones’s commune, was a one-way journey. Farther from central Port Kaituma (13 miles to be exact) is the much livelier and more cheering Eclipse Falls. This spread of rolling rapids is the perfect setting for the traveller who wants to enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of nature, and it is easily accessible by road.

One mile from Port Kaituma and easily accessed by river, is John’s Resort, a great site for swimming or jet skiing. Famous also is the M2 Virgin Crystal Water Falls, located 20 miles from central Port Kaituma.