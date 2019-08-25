Latest update August 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2019 Features / Columnists, The Baccoo Speaks 0
There would be a moment of panic when a fire starts in a home. The cause of the fire would be undetermined, but quick response would avert disaster.
The general advice is to avoid leaving flames unattended.
**
I did warn of the home invasion that went awry. The culprit became stuck and was beaten. This time the culprit would enter the home but an unexpected guest would spring into action.
The violence should be expected, but sometimes the extent of the violence would cause raised eyebrows, especially when the person once shared a relationship with the intruder.
**
Outings are generally for entertainment, except when two factions meet at the same venue. A fight would break out, but there would be security to avert any serious injury.
Following all the hype, competitors will now have to produce with the 1320 heat International Drag race meet boosting off today from 09:00hrs at the South Dakota Circuit's drag strip at Timehri....
