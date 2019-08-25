Latest update August 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Norway team due this week as Brazil fires place spotlight on Guyana’s forest

Aug 25, 2019 News 0

A Norway assessment team is expected this week in Guyana to check on the country’s progress to protect the forest in keeping a 2009 deal.

Norway team due this week as Brazil fires place spotlight on Guyana’s forest

However, this time for the annual assessment, the situation is much different.
There are thousands of forest fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest and the whole world is watching.
The rainforest, which also includes Guyana’s, is seen as critical as reducing greenhouse gas, and thus the impact of climate change.
Countries around the world have been paying places like Guyana and others to maintain forest cover.
Yesterday, Chair of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Jocelyn Dow, confirmed the visit this week which will include a representative of Norway who is stationed in Brazil.
Among other things, the Norway team will be checking on Guyana’s progress in keeping with the US$250M forest deal.
Also likely to come up for discussions are the Brazilian forest fires which have seen countries banding together to offer help to fight the blaze, said to be over 10,000 separate ones.
The value of Guyana’s forests was expected to rise even more in the wake of those fires.
Guyana has been looking for another deal with oil-rich Norway and other countries wanting to offer cash to keep the forests intact.
The Norway arrangement was supposed to expire at the end of 2015 but that European country has agreed to extend it so that Guyana can fulfill its obligations for the money.
According to Dow, she is aware that the Norway team will be meeting with representatives of the Government.

 

More in this category

Sports

1320 Heat is on today at South Dakota Circuit

1320 Heat is on today at South Dakota Circuit

Aug 25, 2019

Following all the hype, competitors will now have to produce with the 1320 heat International Drag race meet boosting off today from 09:00hrs at the South Dakota Circuit’s drag strip at Timehri....
Read More
Softball action set for today MSC

Softball action set for today MSC

Aug 25, 2019

Elite Club coaches for capacity building sessions with Golden Jags’ Head Coach

Elite Club coaches for capacity building sessions...

Aug 25, 2019

Sports gear and school supplies for Orealla Siparuta residents

Sports gear and school supplies for Orealla...

Aug 25, 2019

2019 Senior CASA tournament Guyana clinch overall C/Ship as women & Men take team titles

2019 Senior CASA tournament Guyana clinch overall...

Aug 25, 2019

Matarkai Sub-region Indigenous Heritage Football and Cricket qualifiers near completion

Matarkai Sub-region Indigenous Heritage Football...

Aug 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019