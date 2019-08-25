Norway team due this week as Brazil fires place spotlight on Guyana’s forest

A Norway assessment team is expected this week in Guyana to check on the country’s progress to protect the forest in keeping a 2009 deal.

However, this time for the annual assessment, the situation is much different.

There are thousands of forest fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest and the whole world is watching.

The rainforest, which also includes Guyana’s, is seen as critical as reducing greenhouse gas, and thus the impact of climate change.

Countries around the world have been paying places like Guyana and others to maintain forest cover.

Yesterday, Chair of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Jocelyn Dow, confirmed the visit this week which will include a representative of Norway who is stationed in Brazil.

Among other things, the Norway team will be checking on Guyana’s progress in keeping with the US$250M forest deal.

Also likely to come up for discussions are the Brazilian forest fires which have seen countries banding together to offer help to fight the blaze, said to be over 10,000 separate ones.

The value of Guyana’s forests was expected to rise even more in the wake of those fires.

Guyana has been looking for another deal with oil-rich Norway and other countries wanting to offer cash to keep the forests intact.

The Norway arrangement was supposed to expire at the end of 2015 but that European country has agreed to extend it so that Guyana can fulfill its obligations for the money.

According to Dow, she is aware that the Norway team will be meeting with representatives of the Government.