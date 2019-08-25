Ministry provides dedicated health services to Blind Society

In order to ensure that they receive basic health care, the Ministry of Public Health has been providing continuous dedicated services to the blind and visually impairs individuals. The services are offered through the Ministry’s collaboration with the Blind Society.

According to Founder of the Organisation, Mr. Ganesh Singh, every Wednesday officials of the Ministry would visit the High Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown Blind Society to carry out various tests and medical check –ups on the targeted individuals.

He also stated that medications are usually distributed to persons where necessary, to assists with common ailments such as, pain, diarrhea, among others.

Singh explained that although the Blind Society is an underfunded organisation, it has been able to implement a number of educational and rehabilitation programmes. The rehabilitation programme, he explained, is crucial so that persons can accept their situation and learn ways to benefit themselves.

Several blind and visually impaired persons said that they are very pleased with the services that are being offered by the Health Ministry.

One Mr. Jahgroo (only name provided) who is blind stated that, “this is a very good programme because when we go to hospitals we have to wait very long for treatments and because we are not seeing we are at a disadvantage.” So the assistance that we are receiving now is very helpful and we don’t have to wait a long time.

The Blind Society has also implemented the CXC programme, among other services, which has proven to be a very successful initiative. The Society for the Blind this year achieved a 95 percent pass rate at the 2019 CXC examination.