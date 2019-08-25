Deputy CJIA Chief charged with sexual assault interdicted from duty

Andre Kellman, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), who had been charged for sexual assault has been interdicted from duty, airport officials disclosed yesterday.

While not disclosing the details of the airport’s actions as it regards Kellman, officials attached to CJIA confirmed the Deputy Chief will remain off the job till further notice.

“We cannot divulge further information because at the board and police are still handling the matter” an official told Kaieteur News yesterday.

Kellman was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday on a charge of sexual assault.

According to information, the charge read that on July 30, 2018 at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, he made sexual contact with a woman without her consent. The 56-year-old Kellman of 67 Craig Street, Campbellville, was released on $70,000 bail and instructed to make his next court appearance on August 29, 2019.

The charge was laid against the defendant one week after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised the police to do so.

In June, a woman had alleged that she was held and kissed twice in the office of the manager when she visited him last year to seek his help in removing the wheel clamps on her employer’s vehicle which was left overnight in the parking lot of the airport.

While in the office, the woman said she was blocked from leaving and kissed twice without her permission. She claimed she did not have that level of relations with the manager. The matter was later reported to the Chief Executive Officer of CJIA who promised a probe would be launched.

However, for several months, there was no word despite her queries. It was sometime in June, after demanding a response, she was told by an official of the Human Resources Department that the matter had been resolved. She was not told how. She later complained to the police and the media.