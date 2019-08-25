Beware of fake David Granger profile offering affordable housing – Ministry of the Presidency

Latest update August 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Aug 25, 2019

The Government is warning persons not to fall for the lies being peddled by yet another fake profile of a Government official. This time, the account, titled ‘H E David Granger’, is pretending to be the President, offering persons affordable housing.

Two of the posts made from the fake account

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency stated that the profile has been “luring unsuspected citizens to execute money transfers/transactions via Mobile Money (MMG), in order to secure homes at Providence, East Bank Demerara.”
The Central Housing and Planning Authority are advising members of the public that it is the only government department authorized to allocate housing units and lots. It stated “We are asking members of the public to be wary of scammers who may want to rob them of their hard-earned monies.”
It noted that all payments for housing are, under no circumstance, to be made to any offices besides its Georgetown headquarters or its regional offices.
The fake account has been attempting to have persons make down-payments of $350,000 through the MMG System offered by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company Ltd.
An August 10, 2019 post from the fake account, seen by Kaieteur News, states, “Good morning to all. The Ministry Of The Presidency is here giving out 20 homes to persons today at the cost of $350,000 GYD. ALL HOUSES ARE LOCATED IN THE PROVIDENCE HOUSING SCHEME. INTERESTED PERSONS CAN INBOX FOR MORE INFORMATION.” Another post states, “All persons Desired To Make Payments For The Houses Must Have An MMG ACCOUNT.”

