$87M allocated for repairs of three city municipal markets

Vendors of the East Ruimveldt, Bourda and Kitty markets are relieved that those facilities have been earmarked for rehabilitation. Over $87 Million has been set aside for these works which are set to begin next month.

Officials from the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown recently took the time out to visit the markets that are schedule for rehabilitation. Among those visiting were: Town Clerk (ag) Sherry Jerrick; Deputy City Engineer (ag) Rasheed Kellman; Chairman of the Markets and Public Health Committee Trichria Richards and Vice Chairman, Heston Bostwick.

The officials told the vendors that the Council is appreciative of their patients and is working to complete the rehabilitation process.

In an interview with the vendors of the municipal markets, Kaieteur News was told that over the years they have faced tremendous strains because when it rains, they have to find innovative means to cover the items they vend so as to avoid them from getting wet. The vendors also complained about the unhygienic state of the toilet facilities and even the floor of the markets.

Vendors at the Kitty Market are hoping that after the rehabilitation of the Market, security officers will be assigned there so as to reduce the level of petty crimes that usually occur in close proximity.

The construction of the Bourda Market is pegged at $32 Million, and among the repairs needed are the restoration of the eastern and western walls, repairs of the roof, fence and work will also be done on the sanitary area.

The Kitty Market is said to cost $17.7 Million and this will include the completion of all the stalls located on the ground floor and the floor will be tiled, reconstruction will be done to the ceiling.

The East Ruimveldt Market attracted the highest price of $39 Million. And works are scheduled to be carried out on the internal roads and the main access way to the market.

According to Mr. Naeem Khan, Coordinator of Engineering Services for the Ministry of Communities, the materials needed for the rehabilitation of the markets have already been purchased and are presently under guard at the respective markets.