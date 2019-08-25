1320 Heat is on today at South Dakota Circuit

Following all the hype, competitors will now have to produce with the 1320 heat International Drag race meet boosting off today from 09:00hrs at the South Dakota Circuit’s drag strip at Timehri.

Competitors were back and forth showing off their cars and their impressive times ahead of yesterday’s practice and qualification round but today’s race is a whole different story.

For the first time, cars have broken into 7 second bracket (unofficially) on the quarter mile with the absolute last run of the day featuring the rail car of T&T running a 7.9 second time.

Though the run featured a false start and an immediate disqualified time, today’s action brings about a mouth-watering prospect of speed.

Sheldon Bissessar, the Trinidadian who last year lost to the Team Mohamed’s GTR Goliath, admitted that he is back for revenge.

Still, there are an impressive array of machines for Bissessar and his rail car to fight through including the Transpacific Toyota Alteeza, Shawn Persaud’s Toyota Caldina as well as the ‘Mad Dog’ Toyota Supra to name a few.

And, then maybe he can reach the strip record holder known to many as ‘Godzilla,” the white Nissan GTR of Team Mohamed’s enterprise.

In addition to that, there are cash prizes for the fastest 11 and 12 second (DEL ICE CO) machines as well as fastest reaction time (Imran Auto Works) and best burn out (GT Tuners).

And as it stands, the club has confirmed readiness for the event with all the final put in place including reinforced emphasis on safety and crowd control.

“We saw what happed in the last instance with crowd control and we have surely put steps in place to correct that and to ensure that we have a great and safe day of racing. This is what it all boils down to. Leave all the talking for the line,” the club concluded in a statement.