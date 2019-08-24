Trans Guyana partners with KLM for new air route to Europe

With the aim of providing their customers with smoother and more reliable flights to Europe, local airline Trans Guyana Airways in a collaborative effort with KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines), announced that effective from September 1, a new air route to Amsterdam, Holland — and other parts of Europe, via our eastern neighbour Suriname.

Passengers would still have to book separate flights, but the Trans Guyana Beech 1900D aircraft will be flying from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport to Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Suriname. After this they would connect with KLM’s flight to Amsterdam International Airport Schiphol – an airport which is rated as the world’s 11th busiest airport.

These flights will be done twice weekly – on Sundays and Mondays, at convenient times, with the flight departing from Eugene F. Correia International Airport at 14:00hrs and departing Amsterdam at 11:30hrs.

According to Trans Guyana’s Commercial Manager, Alexandra Correia, this new venture would open and broaden Guyana’s access to other parts of the globe such as Europe, Asia, China and India.

She went on to say that those passengers who utilise the service would not be required to travel to Suriname with a visa, and after the passengers arrive at that location, they would be hosted in the transit area.

This, according to Correia, would save them time, since they would not have to clear themselves in immigration and customs. Correia added that this new route will be the fastest connection from Guyana to Amsterdam, with just 12 hours of travelling time.

“We anticipate that the major beneficiaries of this new route will be business people travelling between Europe and Asia, specially India and China, and Guyana. We expect that companies in the oil and gas, construction, mining and other sectors that have significant business interests in Guyana, but are based in Europe and Asia will be just as excited as we are for this new connection,” the commercial manager expressed.

She also highlighted that the new arrangements will benefit the tourism sector.

“We know this route will open a new and cost-effective channel into Guyana so that we can share our beautiful country with the world,” Correia stated.

In order to book a ticket on this route, passengers will have to buy their tickets for TGA and KLM separately or through a travel agent.

Trans Guyana recently launched its online booking portal, so flights can be booked on its website (transguyana.net); KLM tickets can be booked on the airline’s website www.klm.sr.

Manager of KLM Martijn Ten Broecke assured media operatives that the airline’s staff will be on the ground to ensure that the passengers enjoy their air travels hassle-free.