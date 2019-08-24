Top Region 10 Grade Six students rewarded

Fourteen students who performed well at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations were rewarded for their hard work. Of the fourteen, six are from Kwakwani while another six are from Ituni. The other two students are from Kimbia and Aroaima.

The ceremony was held Thursday in Ituni.

All of the children attended schools in Sub District 2 of Region 10 which covers catchment areas in Kwakwani, Ituni and the Berbice River.

Member of Parliament Audwin Rutherford coordinated the activity and also handed over school bags to several youths in the community.

Contributing to the awards were GGMC, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Linden Electricity Inc., Kwakwani Utilities Inc. and MP Rutherford. (DPI)