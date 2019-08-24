Too much smartness nah good

`When people think dem smart, bad things does happen to dem. Children does play sick when dem don’t want go to school but as soon as dem hear ‘bout some outing, dem does feel good.

Dem boys seh de odda day, a man claim how he sick; he seh he had malaria. He hire a taxi fuh drop him to hospital in Georgetown. De taxi driver charge him $2,500. De man agree to pay.

When de taxi meet de Georgetown Hospital, de sick man come out, pick a quarrel and refuse to pay. De same malaria man run away.

But moon does run till day ketch it. De police ketch up wid de malaria man and he end up in court. De man jaw drop when he hear de court fine him $25,000. He coulda pay de fare and be happy.

Anodda one see a Cuban and he decide to rob de man. People always seh not all what does glitter is gold. De Cuban holler and de man get ketch. Now he got to spend Christmas in jail.

But de thing dat mek dem boys shake dem head was de thief who fuh some reason, get ketch wid a pensioner’s false teeth.

He go in de lady house and he just pick up wha he coulda put he hand on. He tek de lady false teeth and dat is how he get ketch.

He go to sell de teeth fuh de piece of gold it got inside but nobody was buying.

It just like de GECOM Meeting wheh de commissioners can’t agree pon nutten. Dem meet Tuesday and de only agreement dem reach was to agree to meet again on Friday.

When dem meet Friday, dem couldn’t agree again. One side seh de Commission should tek de results from de House to House registration and put it in a box. Dem really don’t want to do away wid de old voters’ list.

De odda side don’t agree and seh de people who register should merge wid de old list.

Dem agree to meet again next week.

Talk half and know dat too much smartness nah good.