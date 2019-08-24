Thief caught on CCTV to spend Christmas in jail

Yesterday during court proceedings, it was related that after a woman left her home to go to church, a labourer broke into her home and stole a quantity of cash and other items.

That labourer, 42-year-old Jamal David, a resident of Charlestown, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the related charge was read to him.

David pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on August 18, last, at Lot 303 Church Street, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Vornel Franklin and stole $235,000 cash and $147,000 in articles.

According to information, on the day in question, Franklin secured her home around 15:00hrs and she then left for church. When she returned home at 17:00 hrs, she noticed her front door was open.

Upon making further checks, she discovered that her gym bag, wrist watch, sunglasses, five bottles of perfume, three pairs of fashion earrings and two gold earrings were missing.

The court heard that David had broken into the house, and was leaving, when public-spirited persons saw him in the yard with the items and they apprehended him. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

The court heard that David was seen on the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras of Franklin’s neighbour – entering the house and then leaving a few minutes after with the gym bag in his hand.

While in custody, the allegation was put to David and he admitted. He was later charged for the offence.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh informed the court that the defendant is no stranger to the police and he was charged on many occasions for similar offences, Senior Magistrate Daly then sentenced David to eight months behind bars.