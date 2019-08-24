Latest update August 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Successful Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CC Academy ends

Aug 24, 2019 Sports 0

The Curtains came down on the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club’s 15th annual two-week Cricket Academy on the East Coast yesterday.

Bissoon Singh presents one of the certificates during the closing of the Buxton club’s holiday camp.

Participants listen during the closing of the Buxton Carl Hooper Club holiday camp.

The Academy which encompassed on and off the field sessions including a trip to places of interest in the City was deemed a success.
After the Opening Prayer and the National pledge were recited, speeches were done by Bissoon Singh President of the East Coast Cricket Board and Esse Peters President of Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club.
Awards were presented for the top student Benicia Daniels, Runners-up Gary Told, Most improved student Mark Adams and Most disciplined student Kai Bouglous.
Among the sponsors were the NSC, I. Peters, Dwayne Benjamin, Kevon Benjamin, Bissoon Singh and former National youth players Clive Andres.

