Labourer jailed for chopping man to head with knife

A 20-year-old labourer was yesterday hauled before the courts to answer to two charges in which it was alleged that he chopped a man to the head with a knife and escaped police custody.

Noel Seerattan of Ruimveldt Squatting Area was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where the charges were read to him. He was represented by attorney-at-law Dameon Da Silva.

The first charge read that on July 8, 2019 at East La Penitence Police Station while Seerattan was in lawful custody for the criminal offence of wounding, he escaped from custody.

Finally, it was alleged that on the same day at East Ruimveldt Squatting area, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Delson Alphonso.

At first, the defendant attempted to plead not guilty to the first charge; however, he settled for a guilty plea on both charges.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh related the facts of the charge, which stated that on the day in question Seerattan was assaulting Delson Alphonso’s brother, which caused Alphonso to intervene.

Alphonso was dealt a lash to the right arm with a piece of steel, then Seerattan armed himself with a knife and dealt Alphonso a chop to the left side of his forehead.

Alphonso was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen by a doctor and treated. He sustained a laceration four centimeters deep, which caused permanent disfiguration. Seerattan was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.

Attorney for the defence entered a plea of mitigation in which he asked the court for the most lenient sentence to be handed down given that this was the first offence for his client.

However, the prosecution indicated that a strong message should be sent to persons who may think that it is right for them to “just wound someone”.

Magistrate Daly then sentenced the defendant to six months in prison for the wounding charge and ordered that he is to undergo anger management sessions during that time. In relation to the charge of escaping police custody, the matter was adjourned until September 27, given his uncertainty as to how to plea. He is remanded to prison until that time.