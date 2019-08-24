Latest update August 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Deputy CJIA Chief granted bail on sexual assault charge

Aug 24, 2019

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Andre Kellman, was yesterday arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after he was slapped with a sexual assault charge.

Deputy CEO of CJIA, Andre Kellman

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the matter was heard in camera and members of the public along with media operators were asked to exit the courtroom where the matter was being conducted.
According to information, the charge read that on July 30, 2018 at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, he made sexual contact with a woman without her consent.
The 56-year-old Kellman of 67 Craig Street, Campbellville, is being represented by attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman. He was released on $70,000 bail and instructed to make his next court appearance on August 29.
The charge was laid against the defendant one week after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised the police to do so.
This publication had reported that in June a woman had alleged that she was held and kissed twice in the office of the manager when she visited him last year to seek his help in removing the wheel clamps on her employer’s vehicles which was left overnight in the parking lot of the airport.
While in the office, the woman said she was blocked from leaving and kissed twice without her permission. She claimed she did not have that level of relations with the manager. The matter was later reported to the CEO of CJIA with a promise for a probe to be launched.
However, for several months, there was no word despite her queries. It was sometime in June that after demanding a response, she was told by an official of the Human Resources Department that the matter had been resolved. She was not told how. She later complained to the police and the media.
Days later, she was ejected from the airport and had her security passes revoked. Kellman was sent on leave but resumed work after.
The airport’s handling of the matter had come under fire with the Board of Directors later making it clear that it does not tolerate workers’ victimisation. The Board also said that it has ordered a review and update of CJIA’s protocols on how to better deal with issues like this.

