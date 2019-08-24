Latest update August 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

City hit by water shortage due to damaged main

Aug 24, 2019 News 0

Residents of Georgetown were forced to endure several hours without potable water on Thursday and yesterday after a Guyana Water Inc. main broke.

The damaged main

Workers prepare to install a new main

According to a brief Guyana Water Inc. online release, the disruption in water supply was due to damage to a 14-inch main in the vicinity of Cemetery Road.
The release stated that GWI technicians were “working tirelessly around the clock to rectify the problem within the swiftest possible time”.
The Guyana Fire Service’s Georgetown operations were severely affected. An official said that staffers were forced to access water from the GWI wells at Sophia, South Ruimveldt, Farm, East Bank Demerara and Melanie, East Coast Demerara.
However, water pressure was back to normal by yesterday afternoon.
An official at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) said that the services at the institution were not affected. He explained that the GPHC has several water tanks for such emergencies.

 

Features/Columnists

  Bread and egg ball

    The coming election is not about the future. It is about going backwards to the past: the past when multinational corporations...

