City hit by water shortage due to damaged main

Latest update August 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Residents of Georgetown were forced to endure several hours without potable water on Thursday and yesterday after a Guyana Water Inc. main broke.
According to a brief Guyana Water Inc. online release, the disruption in water supply was due to damage to a 14-inch main in the vicinity of Cemetery Road.
The release stated that GWI technicians were “working tirelessly around the clock to rectify the problem within the swiftest possible time”.
The Guyana Fire Service’s Georgetown operations were severely affected. An official said that staffers were forced to access water from the GWI wells at Sophia, South Ruimveldt, Farm, East Bank Demerara and Melanie, East Coast Demerara.
However, water pressure was back to normal by yesterday afternoon.
An official at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) said that the services at the institution were not affected. He explained that the GPHC has several water tanks for such emergencies.
Aug 24, 2019Guyana’s fortunes at the female football development level continued its encouraging results trend when the Under-17 Lady Jags hammered St. Vincent & the Grenadines 6-2 in the opening game of a...
Aug 24, 2019
Aug 24, 2019
Aug 24, 2019
Aug 24, 2019
Aug 24, 2019
Do you know in any country in the world how powerful an ordinary detective or constable in the police force is? If you are... more
The coming election is not about the future. It is about going backwards to the past: the past when multinational corporations... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]