50 Guyanese graduate from TOTALTEC Academy

A total of 50 Guyanese graduated yesterday at the TOTALTEC International Petroleum and Maritime Academy, Houston, from a rigorous eight-week training course, after which they gained immediate employment within the Oil and Gas Sector and TOTALTEC’s shore based operations.

From its origins in early 2018, the academy has developed programmes, to international standards, and has trained 250 young Guyanese for critical roles in the Oil and Gas Sector.

A number of workers from various industries including Sugar and Bauxite have transitioned to this sector and whatever skills they may have, were developed through intensive and detailed training both theory and practical.

Many of the graduates were previous participants in the company’s Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) institutions, which prepared them for work in a challenging new industrial environment.

Students completed nine courses and covered sixty four modules of Safety and Oil and Gas operation training and had to earn a mandatory pass mark of 85%, with tests being done on a daily basis.

All of the training was provided free of cost to each student as they were placed on full scholarships by TOTALTEC and received a training salary as well. There were three females among the graduates.

As they were presented with their certificates by the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman they were encouraged to serve and serve well and to never ever give up.

The graduates gained immediate employment within the company and will continue to be gainfully employed and have opportunities to acquire higher education as well. All this is in keeping with TOTALTEC’s vision of having Guyanese included as much as possible, as the company’s shore based workforce at the Houston site is 97% Guyanese, according to Lars Mangal, the company’s Chairman.