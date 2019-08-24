2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D Lady Jags hammer St Vincent 6-2 in second outing

Latest update August 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana’s fortunes at the female football development level continued its encouraging results trend when the Under-17 Lady Jags hammered St. Vincent & the Grenadines 6-2 in the opening game of a double header yesterday in the 2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying – Group D action.
Playing at the Stadion Ergilio Hato Willemstad, Curacao the young female Jags put six past their opponents, while only conceding two to mark an emphatic win. Details were not available at press time (more in a subsequent article) but the young lasses followed on the heels of their opening triumph over host nation Curacao, 2-1, thanks to standout Shanic Thornhill, who fired a double.
This was St. Vincent & the Grenadines second loss after going down 4-1 to the Bahamas. Host Curacao were to meet the Bahamas in last evening’s second encounter.
Guyana’s final match will be tomorrow from 17:00hrs against the Bahamas and this encounter was most likely to decide the group winner and the young female Jags are expected to goo full throttle for a triumph.

