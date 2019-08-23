Wood sharing and people watching

Woman does lef dem husband after de men fail to mek dem pregnant. Some women deh wid de man fuh years, trying fuh get pregnant but when de man fail, de woman does walk out.

Imagine de government had three attempt over four years fuh mek a local content plan and to this day it can’t come up wid a plan.

De first time dem put forward de draft was like de woman going to de doctor and hearing that whatever dem do fail. Couple months past and dem go back again; same result.

De big one in de planning is like a man wid ‘wind seed’. He useless like a fifth wheel to a coach. But dem have some men who believe that dem can get any woman pregnant. One of dem going to court today. He been sitting good in he office and a woman go to complain to him.

Dem boys don’t know whether he hear she complaint because when she go to walk out he kiss de woman against she will. It tek a whole year fuh anything happen. De boys cover up but as old people seh, moon does run till day ketch am.

He get send home but before de dust settle de man get call back. When he walk in front de magistrate he got a serious problem. Is a woman he trouble and is a woman who gun judge him. Just like how de timber company now judging who gun get pole and who got to do without.

BaiShanLin had control of all de timber lands in Berbice. Just like de moon running, de government ketch up wid BaiShanLin and tek way de land. Now de government decide to give out de land and 459 people apply.

Dem claim how dem see big logs and that is wha dem want. It tun out that sixteen of dem seh dem want big wood. De government watching dem and lining up de wood.

Talk half and watch how wood sharing.