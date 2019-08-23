“Voices Against Violence” Candle Light Vigil To Be Held Countrywide

First launched under the umbrella Voices Against Violence in 2016 the candlelight vigil over the past three years has amassed a number of organizations and special interest groups.

Normally held on September 10 which is World Suicide Prevention Day, it is not only to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention but other social ills as well. Three vigils have been held so far and have included institutions, organisations and communities from seven of Guyana’s ten administrative regions.

This year, however, the Caribbean Voice an organisation that not only has a domestic violence campaign spanning a few countries, also has a training programme where it trains “Gatekeepers”, who are persons within a community that can identify signs of abuse or suicide in any form and to seek the necessary help for them.

Ms Bibi Ahamad, the Managing Director, explained, “Over the years, the Caribbean Voice along with a number of NGOs and faith-based organisations have been doing awareness on suicide prevention on World Suicide Prevention Day.

“We’re hoping this year that we would be able to do it on a larger scale throughout the country. The intent is for the community itself to be able to deal with its social ills to a lesser extent”.

“We have helped in excess of 400 persons. Most of them are still a work in progress because, for counselling someone, it does not happen one or two times. It’s an on-going process. Every one of us volunteer, here in Guyana, we have three trained psychologists and a batch of online counsellors so we network to help people.”

The vigils have a number of objectives to involve all group and institution within the respective communities where they are held with regards to violence activism and to address the issue holistically.

Another aspect is enhancing the process of the communities taking ownership, and to foster the concept for community well-being.