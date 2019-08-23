Latest update August 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

“Voices Against Violence” Candle Light Vigil To Be Held Countrywide

Aug 23, 2019 News 0

First launched under the umbrella Voices Against Violence in 2016 the candlelight vigil over the past three years has amassed a number of organizations and special interest groups.

A previous vigil (Caribbean Voice FB Photo)

Normally held on September 10 which is World Suicide Prevention Day, it is not only to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention but other social ills as well. Three vigils have been held so far and have included institutions, organisations and communities from seven of Guyana’s ten administrative regions.
This year, however, the Caribbean Voice an organisation that not only has a domestic violence campaign spanning a few countries, also has a training programme where it trains “Gatekeepers”, who are persons within a community that can identify signs of abuse or suicide in any form and to seek the necessary help for them.
Ms Bibi Ahamad, the Managing Director, explained, “Over the years, the Caribbean Voice along with a number of NGOs and faith-based organisations have been doing awareness on suicide prevention on World Suicide Prevention Day.
“We’re hoping this year that we would be able to do it on a larger scale throughout the country. The intent is for the community itself to be able to deal with its social ills to a lesser extent”.
“We have helped in excess of 400 persons. Most of them are still a work in progress because, for counselling someone, it does not happen one or two times. It’s an on-going process. Every one of us volunteer, here in Guyana, we have three trained psychologists and a batch of online counsellors so we network to help people.”
The vigils have a number of objectives to involve all group and institution within the respective communities where they are held with regards to violence activism and to address the issue holistically.
Another aspect is enhancing the process of the communities taking ownership, and to foster the concept for community well-being.

 

More in this category

Sports

2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D Shanic Thornhill brace leads Lady Jags edge host Curacao in opening match

2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D...

Aug 23, 2019

Guyana’s fortunes in the realms of female football development continues to yield encouraging results with the Under-17 Lady Jags following on from where their Under-20 counterparts left off in...
Read More
Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins today

Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins

Aug 23, 2019

Sebai to host Matarkai for Indigenous Heritage football and cricket qualifiers

Sebai to host Matarkai for Indigenous Heritage...

Aug 23, 2019

Roach, Gabriel keep India in check as rain frustrates

Roach, Gabriel keep India in check as rain...

Aug 23, 2019

NSC pumps $3.6M into GAPLF’s participation at FESUPO/NAPF Pan AM and SA C/ship

NSC pumps $3.6M into GAPLF’s participation at...

Aug 23, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – UDFA Leg Milerock, Eagles, Botofago & Amelia’s Ward to clash in today’s Semis

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019