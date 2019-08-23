Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins today

The second annual Bartica Basketball Camp which will bounce off today and end on Sunday was launched yesterday at the Head Office of major sponsor, Grace Kennedy Remittance Services (GKRS) on Water Street, Georgetown.

The organisers of the three-day event which will be hosted at the Bartica Community Center Hard Court, Hercules Basketball Academy through their head, Andrew Hercules, explained that the camp will continue to focus on players between the ages of 6-18 years and will be based primarily on the fundamentals of the sport, namely, dribbling, passing, defensive techniques and shooting.

During the launch yesterday, it was also revealed that there will also be sessions based on the rules of the game along with scholarship guidance and valuable life skills will also be thought to the youths.

Registration for the camp is free and will see activities getting underway at 15:00hrs and run up to 18:00hrs, today. Meanwhile, during the weekend, there will be two sessions per day. The first will last from 10:00hrs to 12:00hrs while the second will be 13:30hrs to 15:30hrs.

Tomorrow and Sunday evening from 19:00hrs, Georgetown based team, Plaisance Guardians will take on the home team, Bartica Wranglers in two friendly matches at the Community Center Hard Court.

Tina Gibson of Grace Kennedy posited during the launch that, “It’s our corporate duty to give back and develop the young minds of the next generation, so we are pleased to support the camp.”

Hercules noted that in addition to the major sponsorship of GKRS, the camp has also gained the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Banks DIH Limited.