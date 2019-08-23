Latest update August 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins today

Aug 23, 2019 Sports 0

The second annual Bartica Basketball Camp which will bounce off today and end on Sunday was launched yesterday at the Head Office of major sponsor, Grace Kennedy Remittance Services (GKRS) on Water Street, Georgetown.

GKRS’ Tina Gibson (left) presents their sponsorship cheque to the Andrew Hercules who will be facilitating the Basketball Camp, Marion Fiedtkou (center) watches on.

The organisers of the three-day event which will be hosted at the Bartica Community Center Hard Court, Hercules Basketball Academy through their head, Andrew Hercules, explained that the camp will continue to focus on players between the ages of 6-18 years and will be based primarily on the fundamentals of the sport, namely, dribbling, passing, defensive techniques and shooting.
During the launch yesterday, it was also revealed that there will also be sessions based on the rules of the game along with scholarship guidance and valuable life skills will also be thought to the youths.
Registration for the camp is free and will see activities getting underway at 15:00hrs and run up to 18:00hrs, today. Meanwhile, during the weekend, there will be two sessions per day. The first will last from 10:00hrs to 12:00hrs while the second will be 13:30hrs to 15:30hrs.
Tomorrow and Sunday evening from 19:00hrs, Georgetown based team, Plaisance Guardians will take on the home team, Bartica Wranglers in two friendly matches at the Community Center Hard Court.
Tina Gibson of Grace Kennedy posited during the launch that, “It’s our corporate duty to give back and develop the young minds of the next generation, so we are pleased to support the camp.”
Hercules noted that in addition to the major sponsorship of GKRS, the camp has also gained the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Banks DIH Limited.

More in this category

Sports

2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D Shanic Thornhill brace leads Lady Jags edge host Curacao in opening match

2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D...

Aug 23, 2019

Guyana’s fortunes in the realms of female football development continues to yield encouraging results with the Under-17 Lady Jags following on from where their Under-20 counterparts left off in...
Read More
Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins today

Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins

Aug 23, 2019

Sebai to host Matarkai for Indigenous Heritage football and cricket qualifiers

Sebai to host Matarkai for Indigenous Heritage...

Aug 23, 2019

Roach, Gabriel keep India in check as rain frustrates

Roach, Gabriel keep India in check as rain...

Aug 23, 2019

NSC pumps $3.6M into GAPLF’s participation at FESUPO/NAPF Pan AM and SA C/ship

NSC pumps $3.6M into GAPLF’s participation at...

Aug 23, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – UDFA Leg Milerock, Eagles, Botofago & Amelia’s Ward to clash in today’s Semis

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019