Sebai to host Matarkai for Indigenous Heritage football and cricket qualifiers

Aug 23, 2019

The Amerindian community of Sebai, located 25 miles from central Port Kaituma will host Matarkai this weekend for the Indigenous Heritage football

Feona Benjamin

and cricket qualifiers. The Oronoque females and Five Star male footballers will play Sebai FC at 10:00hrs and 14:00hrs respectively tomorrow while on Sunday the male cricketers from Port Kaituma/Canal Bank will engage Sebai at Sebai Recreational ground.
The venue is well prepared to host the matches and the female competition highest goal scorer Sebai’s Invincible Talons FC striker 18 year-old Feona Benjamin will be looking to continue her rich run of form and help her team secure maximum points.
Sebai Invincible Talons FC are leading the points table with three from one game while Oronoque FC has one point from one game following a draw last weekend with PK United FC.
In the male division, both Five Star FC and Sebai FC are on three points from two games as both teams lost one game each to 2017 Indigenous Heritage champion, PK United FC who are leading the table with six points.
The male cricket competition sponsored by International Imports and Supplies is expected to create much excitement as top players Dexroy Benjamin, Randolph Benjamin, Ray Solomon and Orison Sealy are likely to grace the occasion. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00hrs.

New 2019