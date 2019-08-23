Rotary Club collaborates to change lives of the less fortunate

Latest update August 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Through collaborative efforts with the Food for the Poor Guyana Inc., and several donor entities, the Rotary Club of Demerara has just changed the lives of two less fortunate families. The collaboration saw the construction of two brand new homes to the tune of over $1M each.

severely burnt victim Shaniya Persaud for whom the club also raised funds to aid in her evacuation to Texas for corrective surgery

one of the homes donated to less fortunate families in Corentyne, Berbice by the Rotary Club of Demerara.

Receiving one of the homes was Rana Pertab of Number 60 Village, Corentyne Berbice, whose husband set fire to their home in a recent domestic dispute. The blaze left her and her two children homeless. The other lucky recipient was Salima Wahab, also of Number 60 Village whose husband had committed suicide, leaving her and four children in a dilapidated house which eventually collapsed.
Rotary Club of Demerara President, Hansraj Singh, in an interview yesterday said his organization is always seeking to assist the poor and needy, the less fortunate and the underprivileged in the Guyanese society.
He said collaboration with Food for the Poor Guyana Inc, BM Soat Enterprises, Delco Ice Company, Prem’s Electrical Inc, and the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club made the ventures possible. Navin’s Construction entity built both houses.
The new home owners also received donations of mattresses, school supplies, food hampers and household utensils as part of the organizations humane drive.
That aside, the Demerara Rotary Club recently evacuated severely burnt victim, Shania Persaud, to Texas for corrective surgery at a cost of US$42 000. To make this possible they had received some US$21, 000 from the Shea Organisation in Guyana, while they raised an additional GYD$4.5 M.
The young girl has reportedly done surgery in Texas which is said to be fairly successful, and has regained her sight and speech as a result, according to reports.
Come September 1, 2019, the Demerara Rotary Club is heading to Kimbia in the Berbice River for a medical outreach initiative which the members say will benefit residents greatly in that region.

