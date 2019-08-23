President Granger attended funeral service of late Presidential Guard

President David Granger, yesterday attended the funeral service of the late Presidential Guard, Winston Cooper, at the Lykens Funeral parlour.

The Head of State empathised with Cooper’s grieving mother, Ms. Loraine Peters, and other family members.

Recently, the President promised the grieving family that a ‘thorough investigation’ will be done into the death of the Presidential guard.

There has been no major lead in the case.

According to reports, on July 1, 2019, the presidential guard was found in an unconscious state opposite the National Gymnasium by first responders of the Guyana Fire Service.

After weeks of hospitalization the former Guard succumbed to his injuries, last Thursday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).