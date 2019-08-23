Investigation of fake drugs… Food and Drug Dept finds questionable drugs in stores

Director of the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department, Marlan Cole, yesterday said that the department has made a great progress in their investigation into a complaint whereby a number of pharmaceuticals are being manufactured and sold under conditions that are not authorized.

The Director released this information yesterday during an interview at Grand Coastal Hotel where his department conducted a seminar.

In a previous interview done by this publication, Director Cole had stated that following the complaint an investigation was launched as priority. In their investigation thus far they have visited a number of retailed pharmacies in which they have encountered the reported drugs.

The drugs found in the pharmacies had their barcodes scanned and it was found to not be in the department’s systems. Also the name and address of the manufacturer was omitted from the packaging along with the patient inserts.

However, Director Cole said that a location was listed on the packaging of the items and it was found to be non-existent.

Six locations were searched by investigators of the department, yesterday, and the reported items were found to be sold at four locations. These items have since been seized and will later be removed from the premises of the locations.

Cole said, “We are to now trace the distributor, who is a local person. We only know where he operates from. ”

He added that a countrywide exercise will be done to see if the illegal items are being retailed at locations other than the ones reported. Details of the countrywide exercise will be released next month.

The Director highlighted a challenge the investigation is facing in which the retailers do not know who the distributor is. “It is a malpractice on behalf of the pharmacy to be receiving goods without knowing specifically or exactly who is supplying these goods.”

The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department’s investigation has thus far revealed that the items are over-the-counter drugs which means that the medication can be sold without a prescription.

According to Director Cole some of the products which are being counterfeited and sold have to do with persons who are suffering from stomach ailments and heart burns.

He added that one of the reports based on the investigation is already on his desk waiting for him to peruse it.

With the next step being for them to locate the distributor, the Director said that such a person operating illegally may be found operating a mini-lab in his or her home, photocopying some labels, buying bottles from another country which is similar to the ones used in Guyana and paste on labels to release their product on the market.

However, to aid with their investigation, the department would look at the product itself, look at the batch number and try to trace it back to the facility that it was manufactured. If that cannot be traced it will confirm the allegation of the item being processed locally.

“Until that time when we are confident of the information received and we can tie it down, we will disclose it to the public.”

According to Cole if the distributor is found to be operating under illegal circumstances legal actions will be taken for him to be prosecuted. Currently the punishment for these acts will incur a fine of up $30,000 along with six months’ imprisonment.

Kaieteur News had reported that the products sold to the public are bootlegged complete with labeling purporting them to be from established manufacturing companies.

This publication was able to learn that these named pharmaceuticals are not in any way associated with the established companies.

Further information revealed that the distributor [name withheld] has no licence, no degree or certificates of approval from any health institutes to engage in such activities.

This publication has learnt that the conditions under which the products are made are insanitary. This is compounded by the fact that ingredients used, in some cases, could be detrimental to end users. This is according to a source familiar with the state of affairs.

Information provided to this publication reveal that one of the products sold is made with ‘Caustic Soda’ better known as Sodium Hydroxide which is broken down to be placed as an ingredient of the product.

Wikipedia says, “Sodium hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda, is an inorganic compound. It is a highly caustic base and alkali that decomposes proteins at ordinary ambient temperatures and may cause severe chemical burns.”

Furthermore, another website, ThoughtCo, stated, “Caustic soda is not sold in bulk and in some cases it has been removed from the market because of being used as an ingredient to make illegal drugs.”

According to the source, what is especially worrying is that the items are being sold in bulk and not only to Guyanese but to persons overseas right under the nose of the relevant authorities.